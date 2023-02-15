JMU Women’s basketball versus Texas State preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sun Belt Conference Tournament isn’t too far away, and the JMU Dukes Women’s Basketball team is looking to finish the regular season strong.

JMU is set for a two-game road swing this week, starting with Texas State on Thursday, Feb. 16, that game will stream on ESPN+.

This game will be the first time the JMU Women’s basketball team plays Texas State, and will be their first trip to Texas since 2014.

Texas State boasts an 18-7 overall record with a 10-4 mark in Sun Belt play. The Bobcats have won their last three contests, most recently defeating Marshall on the road, 64-60, on Feb. 11. JMU is 20-6 and 10-6 in conference play.

James Madison ranks in the top 25 nationally in four categories: rebound margin (15th - +8.4), defensive rebounds per game (15th - 29.8), rebounds per game (17th - 42.88), and field goal percentage defense (18th - 35.8). Texas State paces the conference in free throw percentage (74.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.01.

Following the game against Texas State, the Dukes will travel to Old Dominion for a Saturday matchup. The contest versus the Monarchs is scheduled for 2 p.m.

