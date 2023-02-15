Draw Your Weather
Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Iconic actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

She had more than 70 film and television credits during her long career.

Among Welch’s best-known films were “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.

Welch is survived by her son and daughter, according to her manager’s statement.

This developing story will be updated.

