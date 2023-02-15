Sentara RMH launches remote patient monitoring system

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH has deployed some new technology this week to improve patient safety. The hospital has added 10 remote patient monitoring devices which will be placed in the rooms of patients deemed to be at the highest risk of falling or self-harm.

“Remote patient monitoring is actually a program and it incorporates a remote monitoring device as you can see. It has a camera and two-way audio and also trained staff that provide continuous observation for our patients,” said Jill Delawder, Director of Patient Care Services at Sentara RMH.

Patients will be monitored around the clock by trained technicians in Williamsburg.

“One of our staff rounds on every single patient at least every hour and this technology allows us to provide continuous observation to those patients who are at more risk when we can’t maybe be in the room every hour. So hopefully it’s going to make a great difference,” said Delawder.

The device’s two-way audio allows the technicians in Williamsburg to talk directly to the patients when need be.

“Anytime the patient does something or needs help or the technicians feel like they’re in danger of any sort they can actually activate an alarm on the machine to audibly alert our staff but at the same time verbally speaking to the patient and letting them know everything is ok, somebody is with you,” said Delawder.

The devices are assigned to rooms based on a decision tree that includes the patient’s diagnosis, fall risk score, and how many times staff have seen the potential for patient harm.

For families worried about their loved ones in the hospital, Delawder said the technology will make a big difference and she hopes it provides them with more comfort.

“When they’re in the hospital and the family member can’t be with them all the time and maybe they have a grandparent who gets confused at night and has the potential to wander. Just knowing that we do have another tool available to us to keep their family member safe when they can’t be in the building,” she said.

The devices are being used across the Sentara Healthcare System and RMH hopes to add more of them down the road.

