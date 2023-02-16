Cold front for the end of the week

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine in the afternoon and much warmer. Highs around 70 and into the mid 70s for Petersburg and Moorefield. Windy with gusts to 30 mph. Increasing clouds into the evening and pleasant yet still breezy with temperatures falling into the 50s. A very mild night. Wind calms overnight. Cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild to start the day with scattered showers. Temperatures into the 50s. Breezy for the day. Likely some breaks in the rain for the afternoon. Mild with highs into the low to mid 60s. Another round of scattered showers arriving for the evening with some gusty winds. While severe weather is not expected, we can’t rule out an isolated instance of a damaging wind gust as a line of showers comes in for the evening ahead of the front. Scattered showers overnight with temperatures around 60 by midnight. This will be Friday’s high. Likely cooling into the upper 40s to low 50s by Friday morning depending on the timing of the front.

FRIDAY: The cold front crosses west to east first thing in the morning. Technically our highs will be at midnight Thursday night and we’ll drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by Friday morning. Temperatures likely continue to drop into the 40s for the morning and windy. Mostly cloudy and chilly. Then temperatures into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Quite chilly with the wind. Snow showers for the Alleghenies. We may see a few flurries elsewhere.

Falling into the 30s by the evening as the wind lets up some. Partly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind calms by early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Decreasing clouds for the day and pleasant with highs in the low 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly sunny and pleasant for the day. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Partly sunny and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.