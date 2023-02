ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should watch out for possible delays near MM 238.

VDOT is reporting a crash at MM 238 N.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed, as of 6:27 p.m.

WHSV will keep you updated, so stay tuned for more.

Update: Crash: NB on I-81 at MM238.0 (1.8mi south of VA-257 Exit240) in Rockingham Co. 1 NB travel lane closed. Delay 2 mi. 6:40PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.