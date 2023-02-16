Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash
The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
A design concept for the Harrisonburg homeless shelter that will be built at 1111 North Main...
Harrisonburg nearing completion of homeless shelter design

Latest News

As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects