Harrisonburg receives national recognition for success of pollinator program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Public Works Department has received national recognition for its pollinator program. The program has been highlighted as an example for other communities to follow in a Parks and Pollinators resource publication from the National Recreation and Park Association.

“Other agencies across the nation can look at this resource and see how their agency can get started. No matter where they are at in a pollinator program from the very beginning to halfway in they can take this resource and see how other communities across the nation are working on their programs,” said Jeremy Harold, Green Space Manager for Harrisonburg Public Works.

The NRPA’s publication was contributed to by Harrisonburg Public Works and other agencies across the nation that highlighted how they are working to create pollinator habitats. The publication commended Harrisonburg’s program for its pollinator corridor and educational outreach.

“We’ve been working with the high school level students, the grade school, we worked with the ecology class at Harrisonburg High School, we worked with elementary school students at Spotswood Elementary School so we can just work toward more pollinator outreach information to the public,” said Harold.

Since the program began in 2018 public works staff have continued to expand the city’s pollinator habitats by planting pollinator plants.

“Our program has grown city wide to the fact that we now at this new location here have two brand new greenhouses that are full of plants. We have over 9,000 plants this year already,” said Harold. “We can actually grow our own plants from seeds we’ve collected to continue to put back out into our pollinator corridor.”

One of the biggest parts of the program is the expansion of the pollinator corridor all over the city.

“We’re connecting the habitat through the entire city. So a big initiative is that we’re taking medians throughout Harrisonburg on the major streets and medians and turning the turf grass into pollinator habitats,” said Harold.

The Public Works Department mapped out the pollinator corridor to create a work plan for planting pollinator plants.

“It’s a five to ten-year work plan. For instance this year we’ve already looked at the map and we’ve already selected locations that we want to plant this spring, our planting season will start at the end of April,” said Harold.

Harold and the rest of the public works staff will hold a number of educational opportunities for the public in June to celebrate Pollinator Month. For the past two years crews have hosted events for pollinator week in June but this year they plan to step up their game.

“We can have more activities, we’ll have downtown tours, we’ll have lunch and learn at Liberty Park, some workshops, and maybe even a film somewhere for an evening event,” said Harold.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.