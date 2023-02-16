“It’s a means of self-expression.” King Photo keeping film photography alive in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One upon a time, the only way to take a photo was by loading a roll or sheet of film into a camera, and wait to have the photos developed to see how they turned out.

Then digital cameras hit the scene.

“Until digital came along, film was the answer.” explained Allen Showalter, Owner of King Photo in Harrisonburg.

King Photo has been a staple in the area for years, and they offer many services and supplies that cater to film photographers. Showalter has seen the downfall of film, and the recent rise in interest in the format.

“At one time there were thirty-four 1-hour labs in the same markets we cover up and down the Valley. Now there’s only one.” Showalter said.

Showalter explained that there has been a rekindled interested in film photography, especially with younger people. Showalter told WHSV that talking photos on film allows the photographer to connect with their image more, and that it makes you really think about the composition and importance of an image because the number of photos on a roll of film are limited.

“It’s fun.” Showalter said. “It’s a more interesting and creative way of self-expression than tapping a spot on your phone.”

Showalter said that they have seen a rise in people bringing in disposable cameras to get their film developed and then scanned digitally, many of these people are between the ages of 18-25 according to Showalter.

Most 35mm film rolls only have 24 or 36 photos on them, and larger formats have even less. While some see this as a drawback, many see this as a way to appreciate the photos you get on film because of that limitation.

If you are interested in getting into film photography, King Photo offers classes and private lessons to help people learn about their cameras and how to shoot on film.

