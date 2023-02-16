Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU lacrosse grabs 8-6 win over Virginia Tech

JMU lacrosse grabs 8-6 win over Virginia Tech
JMU lacrosse grabs 8-6 win over Virginia Tech(ACC Network)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU lacrosse grabs 8-6 win over Virginia Tech

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse snuck past Virginia Tech with an 8-6 victory on Wednesday evening.

The Dukes improve to 1-1 overall. Junior Isabella Peterson scored three times for her second hat trick to start the 2023 campaign. Five other players scored for the purple and gold.

Redshirt senior Rachel Matey caused three Virginia Tech turnovers while redshirt sophomore Maggie Clark added four ground balls. The Dukes won the ground ball battle over the Hokies 15-10.

The Dukes return to the field on Saturday at 12 p.m. when they face UConn on the road. This game will be hosted by USA Lacrosse in Sparks, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant
RCPS high school students make a special presentation to the school board.
RCPS high school students address the school board for greatest needs
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’

Latest News

High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, February 15
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, February 15
State basketball tournament
JMU Women’s basketball versus Texas State preview
Baseball Generic MGN
JMU baseball prepares for first season in Sun Belt Conference
The JMU Women's Golf team has won their first event of the Spring season.
JMU Women’s Golf starts Spring season with title win