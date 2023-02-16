JMU lacrosse grabs 8-6 win over Virginia Tech

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse snuck past Virginia Tech with an 8-6 victory on Wednesday evening.

The Dukes improve to 1-1 overall. Junior Isabella Peterson scored three times for her second hat trick to start the 2023 campaign. Five other players scored for the purple and gold.

Redshirt senior Rachel Matey caused three Virginia Tech turnovers while redshirt sophomore Maggie Clark added four ground balls. The Dukes won the ground ball battle over the Hokies 15-10.

The Dukes return to the field on Saturday at 12 p.m. when they face UConn on the road. This game will be hosted by USA Lacrosse in Sparks, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.