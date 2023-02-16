Draw Your Weather
Local artist donates mural to Linville-Edom Elementary School

By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Edom, Va. (WHSV) - Linville-Edom Elementary School was gifted with artwork in their cafeteria to help bring some color to the room.

The mural titled ‘Farm to Table’ was painted by local artist Jim Harris, who grew up in the area.

The artwork includes farm landscapes, farm animals, and food that comes from ingredients on the farm.

“Mrs. Ritter, who is the principal at Linville-Edom Elementary School, asked me if I would consider painting a mural for the school.” Said Harris, “I was very excited about the idea that she brought me down and showed me the cafeteria and I could see that there needed to be a space here.”

Harris adds that it took about four and a half months to finish the mural, but says he enjoyed the process.

