Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man dies after dog’s leash is caught in Metro train door

Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County,...
Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — A man died after a dog’s leash became caught in a Metro train door on Wednesday, causing him to be dragged from the platform to the tracks, authorities said.

It happened at Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The man cleared the train and was on the platform away from car, but the dog’s leash appeared to be tied to him and became caught. The dog remained inside the car, while the obstruction caused the man to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks, police said in a tweet.

While an investigation is ongoing, police said video appears to show the incident occurred about 450 feet away from the operator cab, and the train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

The man later died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. The dog, which does not appear to be a service animal, was left inside the train, police said. Only service animals or those in a secure carrier are allowed in Metro.

The dog was in police care.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash
The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
After a Tuesday meeting that lasted well into the early Wednesday morning hours, Harrisonburg...
Harrisonburg City Council tables proposed Bluestone Town Center project

Latest News

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say