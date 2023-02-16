PCSO asking for help finding wanted people

Draw Your Weather
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help finding two wanted people from Page County.

This information comes from a post made to the PCSO Facebook page.

Below is a description of each person and more information, according to the PCSO.

Gary Wayne Cubbage - 32 years of age, 5′10″, 210lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

Cubbage is wanted for; §18.2-248 the alleged Manufacturing, sale, or possession of controlled substances.

Cubbage is known to frequent the Lucas Hollow area of Page County.

James Craig Waybright - W/M 34 years of age, 5′09″, 200lbs, brown hair, brown eyes

Waybright is wanted for §18.2-371.1 – alleged Abuse/Neglect of Children, §46.2-817-Eluding Police, §46.2-852 – Reckless Driving, §18.2-460 – Obstruction of Justice, and a Circuit Court Capias.

Waybright is reportedly known to frequent the Jeremiah’s Run/Vaughn Summit area of Page County.

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

