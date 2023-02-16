PCSO asking for help finding wanted people

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help finding two wanted people from Page County.

This information comes from a post made to the PCSO Facebook page.

Below is a description of each person and more information, according to the PCSO.

Gary Wayne Cubbage - 32 years of age, 5′10″, 210lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

Cubbage is wanted for; §18.2-248 the alleged Manufacturing, sale, or possession of controlled substances.

Cubbage is known to frequent the Lucas Hollow area of Page County.

James Craig Waybright - W/M 34 years of age, 5′09″, 200lbs, brown hair, brown eyes

Waybright is wanted for §18.2-371.1 – alleged Abuse/Neglect of Children, §46.2-817-Eluding Police, §46.2-852 – Reckless Driving, §18.2-460 – Obstruction of Justice, and a Circuit Court Capias.

Waybright is reportedly known to frequent the Jeremiah’s Run/Vaughn Summit area of Page County.

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

