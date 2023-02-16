RHSPCA runs adoption special until Feb 18

Draw Your Weather
Nellie is a 2-year old pit mix part of the Lonely Hearts Club.
By Noah Harrison
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, now maybe the time.

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is running their Lonely Hearts Club adoption special.

Until Saturday, Feb 18, select dogs and cats will have their adoption fees reduced to $14.

In a press release, RHSCPA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said animals with “special behavioral needs are at greater risk in animal shelters.” This special aims to help match these animals to their forever families more quickly.

To view their list of adoptable pets, click here. Their profiles will list their adoption fees.

