Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah Housing Corporation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Housing Corporation is the nonprofit side of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Leaders of the organization say their goal is to promote adequate and affordable housing and with help from Sentara Cares, they will be able to support residents well beyond their homes.

“This was a really unique opportunity for us to really help our residents, to lift them up and help them bridge that gap in regard to access and becoming more self-sufficient,” Michael Wong, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said.

Wong says they use the Shenandoah Housing Corporation to gain access to different funding sources for people in need.

“To distribute those funds directly to our residents or to pay for services, classes and activities that help some of our residents be successful,” he said.

The organization is hoping to provide funding for skilled job training courses for up to 12 people in its Family Self Sufficiency program which supports residents in a number of ways.

“The biggest challenge is being able to identify those resources or funding to be able to support residents being able to participate in secondary opportunities,” Wong said.

One of those resources is a Sentara Cares grant for more than $20,000.

“We purchased computers, we paid for classes for some to go to the commercial driver’s license class. We have several that plan to take courses at Blue Ridge for the medical training types of programs whether it is nurses assistants or phlebotomy,” Wong explained.

Wong says supporting this program is a critical opportunity for residents.

“To help them get started in utilizing those computers to plan for job opportunities, improving financial literacy activities also hopefully help them achieve home ownership,” Wong said.

If you would like to learn more about the Family Self Sufficiency program or opportunities with the Shenandoah Housing Corporation it is best to visit its website HarrisonburgRHA.com or call 540-434-7386.

Applications for the 2023 Sentara Cares Spring Grant Cycle are being accepted now through March 15. For area nonprofits interested in participating visit, SentaraCares.com

