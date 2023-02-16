Shenandoah Valley Wedding showcase to bring hundreds of vendors to Augusta Expo

Draw Your Weather
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Valentine’s Day has already passed, but love will be in the air at the Augusta Expo for the 2023 Shenandoah Valley Wedding Showcase.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Expo will be filled with hundreds of vendors from around the Shenandoah Valley who will showcase and consult with upcoming brides and couples planning their ‘big day’.

Monica Rutledge, owner of Valley Mills Farm, a wedding and event venue in Swoope, and Pam Fitzgerald, chef and owner of Takeout 250, a catering company in Fishersville, are two of the organizers for the event.

Both Rutledge and Fitzgerald say they know this can be an exciting but sometimes stressful time, so they are excited to bring local resources together under one roof.

“We have specialties from venues, to caterers to florists to wedding planners and coordinators, transportation services, balloon backdrops, we have bakeries. It’s really going to be a great showcase in one building,” Rutledge said.

The first 50 people through the door will receive a ‘swag bag’ full of items from showcase vendors.

The Shenandoah Valley Wedding Showcase will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. For more information and to purchase pre-sale tickets, click here. Tickets at the door will be $5 and payment will be strictly cash.

