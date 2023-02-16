WV Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties because of impacts from heavy rainfall and thunderstorms projected to hit the state.

According to a release by the Governor’s Office, The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds across the majority of the state through late Thursday night/early Friday morning. As the weather system makes its way through the state, creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides.

As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

Click here to read the full State of Emergency.

