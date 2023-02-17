Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.(Jukhu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (Gray News) – A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.

According to the Pella Police Department, the child entered the roadway on a sled after coming down a hill near an intersection, and the child was struck by a Ford F-150.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to the Pella Regional Health Center.

Sadly, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident,” police said in a press release.

Pella police said Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency
WV Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
Crash closes travel lane on I-81 N Thursday evening.
Lane re-opens on I-81 N after wreck
According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child...
Man charged after tickling, licking 7-year-old boy’s feet at indoor adventure park, deputies say
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

Latest News

Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.
College football player in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, family says
While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s...
PETA offers to pay for Wienermobile’s stolen catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
generic crash
Crash blocks interstate lane near Harrisonburg
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies