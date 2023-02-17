Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Amateur balloonist group from Illinois says small balloon last reported over Alaska ‘missing in action’

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered his first public remarks on the topic and...
Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered his first public remarks on the topic and acknowledged that “the intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions.”(Source: POOL via CNN)
By Kristin Fisher
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill (CNN) - An Illinois-based club of amateur balloonists says one of its small balloons is “missing in action” after last reporting its location over Alaska on Saturday, the same day the US military shot down an unidentified object in the same region.

While the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) has not blamed the US government for taking out one of its 32-inch-wide “Pico Balloons,” the group of hobbyists notes in a post on its blog that its last transmission near a small island off the west coast of Alaska occurred after the balloon had been airborne for more than four months and circled the globe seven times.

“Pico Balloon K9YO last reported on February 11th at 00:48 zulu near Hagemeister Island after 123 days and 18 hours of flight,” the NIBBB blog post, dated February 14, states.

CNN’s attempts to reach the NIBBB have been unsuccessful.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) deferred questions to the National Security Council for identification of the objects and had no additional information, according to a spokeswoman for US Northern Command and NORAD.

CNN has reached out to the NSC for comment.

The possibility that this recreational balloon could be one of the three unidentified objects shot down by the US military was first reported on Thursday by Aviation Week.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden delivered his first public remarks on the topic and acknowledged that “the intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions.”

Pico ballooning combines high-altitude balloons with amateur or Ham radios.

“We send a small transmitter, with GPS tracking and antenna on a balloon filled with Hydrogen, rising to 47,000 feet, and travelling with the speed of the Jetstream,” the NIBBB website explains.

The NIBBB says its members, ranging from kids to adults, are responsible for launching more than 25 balloons since the group’s inception in June 2021.

“Six ended up in trees (we found a fix for that). Six balloons never said hello (we think we have a fix for that). We had eight balloons that traveled the United States. We had nine balloons that left the United States. We had three balloons that almost made it around the world. We have two balloons flying around the world,” the group said on its website.

It remains to be seen where Pico Balloon K9YO will be found.

Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency
WV Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
Crash closes travel lane on I-81 N Thursday evening.
Lane re-opens on I-81 N after wreck
According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child...
Man charged after tickling, licking 7-year-old boy’s feet at indoor adventure park, deputies say
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

Latest News

generic crash
Crash blocks interstate lane near Harrisonburg
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
Chris Mooney instructs his team during a 65-50 Richmond win over George Mason on February 19,...
Spiders’ Chris Mooney steps down from coaching due to health issue
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled
Virginia State Capitol
Governor Youngkin announces 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program