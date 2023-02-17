Governor Youngkin announces 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program. The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

Governor’s Fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites.

“I can’t say enough good things about the Governor’s Fellow Program. It was transformative for both my personal development and professional career post-graduation,” said Ciara Rascona, 2022 Governor’s Fellow.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday, March 5, and interviews will begin on March 13.

You can learn more information about the program here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.