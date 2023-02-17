Group of women continue to fight for harsher penalties on Fentanyl dealers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group of women who have lost loved ones to Fentanyl poisoning made the trip to Richmond last week to advocate for the passage of a bill that would increase the penalties of Fentanyl dealers.

House Bill 1455 would have made it possible for dealers who sell Fentanyl to be charged with murder in the event of an overdose. The State Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8 to 7 not to advance the bill to the full Senate with the possibility it could be reconsidered in the future but the group is continuing to fight.

“We’re just not giving up. We’re going to get meaner and louder and we’re going to grow bigger. We’re going to get more dads and moms involved, we’re only beginning,” said Debra Frisk, a Weyers Cave woman who lost her son Keen to Fentanyl poisoning just over a year ago.

Debra Frisk and Jessica Diacont each lost a son to Fentanyl poisoning in the last two years and are now fighting for Justice. Diacont lives in Waynesboro and her son Jacob was only 15 when he died of Fentanyl poisoning in 2021.

“He ingested one fentanyl-laced pill. He was taken off life support at that time and passed away. The fentanyl dealer that gave him that pill is currently serving 2 and a half years and that’s all he received,” said Diacont.

During a trip to Richmond last week the group met with first lady Susanne Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares all of whom expressed their support.

“These cases are not being investigated, they’re not being prosecuted, so the Attorney General is strongly on board. I think we’re going to be collaborating with his office to spread the message and that we need to elevate the possible charges to first or second-degree murder,” said Faith Silveria, who lost her niece to Fentanyl poisoning in 2021.

Silveria said that Lt. Governor Sears was very empowering and gave the group advice on how to best proceed.

“She said ‘You guys need to get loud. You’ve been begging these Senators to do something and some of them are just kind of shutting the doors in our faces? Uh-uh you go over and you knock on the door and say my child died I need an answer I need something done,” she said. “She said politicians might not be able to read but they can count so you guys come back in bigger numbers and get loud.”

Silveria said that the Senators who voted against advancing the bill seemed dismissive of it because they believed that many of the dealers were also addicts.

Debra Frisk said that it is important for parents to be educated about Fentanyl and other drugs and to look for warning signs like changes in their children’s behavior.

“No one is immune, no race, color, or creed. We’re all in this together and it is murder,” said Frisk. “I would like to say these children are not overdosing, it’s poison. I have every being in my heart that Jacob did not intend to do this, he had every intention to wake up the next morning, if he had taken a regular Percoset he would still be here,” added Diacont.

Another bill the group advocated for was passed by both chambers of the General Assembly after the House of Delegates passed it on Thursday. Senate Bill 1188 makes Fentanyl a weapon of terrorism.

The group will return to Richmond next week to continue rallying for change.

“We don’t want to have to keep having rallies. We want to put this to bed, it’s got to stop. It’s killing a whole generation,” said Frisk.

