Information session for Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro scheduled for Feb. 17

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Building design and exhibit display designs have been created for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, which is set to break ground in Waynesboro.

Construction costs for this museum were not included in the governor’s budget this year, according to trustees with the museum, but the museum is hopeful to have a shovel-ready project once designs are complete.

”We want to tell stories about the river and about the ecology of the area certainly about the geology and the history of the Blue Ridge,” Tom Benzing with the Virginia Museum of Natural History said.

An informal information session will be held at the Waynesboro Public Library on Friday, Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Benzing has been hosting these information sessions once a month answering questions about the museum and natural history.

“Some of the oldest rocks in the Blue Ridge and certainly there are a lot of interesting things that have happened over the time, its erosion and so forth and so we’re happy to tell that story,” Benzing said.

For more information on the museum’s progress visit the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s website.

