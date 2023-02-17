Draw Your Weather
JMU men’s basketball posts 76-67 win over Old Dominion, improves to 10-5 in Sun Belt(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball powered past Old Dominion 76-67 on Thursday evening in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes improve to 19-9 and 10-5 in Sun Belt play. Mezie Offurum led the Dukes with 18 points and seven rebounds while Julien Wooden added 17 points. Noah Freidel and Takal Molson added 14 points each and combined for 11 boards.

James Madison outrebounded Old Dominion 37-27. The Dukes scored six more second chance points and four more fast break points compared to the Monarchs.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they host Louisiana-Lafayette at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

