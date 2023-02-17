JMU women’s basketball snatches 58-54 win over Texas State, improves to 11-4 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball edged past Texas State 58-54 in its first meeting with the Bobcats in program history.

The Dukes improve to 21-6 overall, including an 11-4 mark in Sun Belt play. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Kseniia Kozlova added 15 points and pulled down 14 boards. Kobe King-Hawea had nine points while Jamia Hazell added eight for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Texas State 43-37. The Dukes scored 12 more points in the paint compared to the Bobcats and shot 43% from the field while holding the Bobcats to a shooting percentage under 30%.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Old Dominion in Norfolk. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

