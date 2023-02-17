Jon Henry opens short term rental ‘Weaver Hotel’ beside General Store

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new place to stay in New Market.

The ‘Weaver Hotel’ has just opened up one floor of its Airbnb-style space next to the Jon Henry General Store.

“The building itself was kind of antiquated, definitely an antique, like most of historic downtown New Market,” Jon Henry, owner of the building said.

Jon Henry General Store neighbors the new short-term rental as it used to share parking spaces with the store, but once the previous business vacated, Henry saw it as an opportunity to help his tourism customers.

“This way they can stay in New Market, hop the mountain go to the national park, go to one of the caves, go biking, check out a ski resort or go biking up at Bryce because New Market is just strategically located in the Valley,” Henry said.

Although the town serves as a prime location in the Shenandoah Valley, Henry said there aren’t many hotel options that can be bought without a package.

“If a quality hotel could come to town like that could be a really big game changer for tourism in the southern end of Shenandoah County,” Henry said.

Henry was all about supporting local businesses with this new venture.

″The furniture we all sourced locally from different antique shops, yard sales and we kind of tried to decorate it all with historic art that relates to something in the Shenandoah Valley,” he said.

Henry is keeping the history alive by returning this building to its roots.

“It used to be a hotel so that was kind of cool like our general store used to be a general store up until the civil war we find that these structures had a previous history we could revitalize,” Henry said.

If bookings are steady, Henry plans to expand the short-term rental up into the other floors to make more rooms available.

“We are diversifying you know our revenue streams to kind of become a more resilient business in our community,” he said.

To book a stay go to Jon Henry General Store’s website and click “Stay.”

