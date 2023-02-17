Harrisonburg organizations team up for ‘Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion’ project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Laura Thompson is one of 20 artists selected for the “Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion” project in Harrisonburg, in which local artists transform a door through art to represent diversity in the community.

“I was one of those kids that got asked to draw things for other kids when I was in elementary school. I took an interest in art early on,” Thompson explained.

While her path to art was not linear, she has kept a paintbrush in her hand for most of her life.

“[I] did teaching for 13 years and then decided I needed a change. I went to corporate marketing for 5 and a half [years] and I just left that job in December of this past year. I am going out on my own to become an artist and I am doing art classes and other workshops in and around the Valley,” Thompson said.

Thompson started Real Creative Studio

For the project, artists receive a door, money for materials and a stipend.

“A lot of my process is sort of in the spontaneity of the pieces that I have and just trying to create interesting little narratives. I’m not sure how that will play out but I know that is in the back of my mind as I am working,” Thompson said.

There are a few local organizations that have had a hand in bringing her door to life including members of Our Community Place which supports those experiencing homelessness.

“Even with people helping it is still retaining my style,” Thompson explained. “It is also changing a little bit too with the ideas I’m getting from the people involved. I think has enriched the project a lot.”

“Let’s talk about inclusion and what are the great things that are going on in our community and how can we develop a more inclusive community. So if we can get this conversation going in this art project, we will have accomplished our goal,” Heather Denman, the executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, said.

While Laura’s door is still a work in progress, this coming spring, the doors will make their way to Harrisonburg for the community to see.

“We are putting the doors out for public display in May and they will be on display through August,” Denman added.

“I hope that people look at it and can see the beauty in it initially and then see some of the funny little narratives that will pop up,” Thompson said. “I also hope to tell the story of the community members that have been involved and how we were able to come together to make the artwork.”

