Rent rates see positive growth for the first time in five months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a report from Apartments.com, rent is still increasing across the country. The average cost of an apartment has increased for the first time in five months.

Analysts say there are 15 metro areas with some or all of their component counties in Virginia. Of those 15, Staunton-Waynesboro has the 12th lowest average asking rent at $1,070/unit. Harrisonburg ranks 9th at $1,235/unit. Washington, D.C., is No. 1 at $,2050, and Charlottesville is second at $1,670. Kinsgport, Tennessee is the lowest at $985.

Harrisonburg is one of two metro areas in this group that did not see any new housing supply ready for rent in the last year. The supply-demand imbalance fuels the pricing power that property owners possess.

Harrisonburg saw asking rents increase 8.5 percent between the first quarter of 2022 and the present day, the highest increase of all 15 metros. Apartments.com’s parent company, CoStar Group, says the breaking point to increasing rent is when the occupancy rates in an apartment complex.

“We’re not seeing anything we built right now, that’s only going to exacerbate the supply-demand imbalance,” CoStar Director of Market Analytics Chris LeBarton said.

Vacancy in the Valley is just over two percent. CoStar Group said the chance of rents falling in the Shenandoah Valley are very small. However, the pace at which rents are rising could slow dramatically if a recession does occur (and depending on its severity) and it forces enough renters to reevaluate their situations.

Another factor to consider, there is currently little development of new properties (market-rate, not college-marketed apartments, senior housing, affordable housing, etc.). LeBarton said, with no new supply, there are no stressors impacting rents to decrease in the near term.

