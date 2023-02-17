Reports of baby swept away by flood waters

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded after reports of a baby being swept away by flood waters in Fayette County Friday morning, according to the Montgomery Mayor.

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an infant in a creek.

Further information has not been released at this time.

