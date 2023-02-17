School counselors discuss CDC study that shows record high mental health issues among teen girls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recent nationwide survey released by the CDC shows eye-opening numbers on the mental health crisis impacting teen girls.

Results from the CDC’s 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey state states nearly 3 in 5 girls surveyed feel ‘persistently sad or hopeless’.

Counselors at Harrisonburg High School say they also have seen an increase in referrals from parents, peers, or students themselves.

“Students especially our female students are experiencing high levels of anxiety, depression, relationship concerns, conflict not having the ability to work through some of that conflict that we know is normal,” director of counseling Danielle Brino said.

Brino says students at HHS, like many others at schools around the country, have been impacted by the loss of socialization during the pandemic.

The report from the CDC also states that 41% of teen girls felt such intense sadness that they were unable to do regular activities like school work or sports.

As students have gotten back to near-normal routines, HHS mental health counselor Christine Spilman says her door is always open for conversation.

“We talk a lot about the importance of being in class, just the physical pieces of these things and how to get through situations that are difficult,” Spilman said.

Spilman says the counseling staff also conducts weekly advisory lessons along with one-on-one sessions.

HHS counseling staff also works to provide resources outside of school settings for families seeking help. In a recent partnership with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board, all students at the school were given stickers featuring the national suicide and crisis lifeline number ‘988′.

“The feedback that I received from some of the teachers was that it went over really well, by the end of class they were taking the resources. So just knowing it’s there and having it is really big and important for our students,” Spilman said.

Providing outside resources is one of the actions recommended by the CDC in an effort to reverse the negative trends revealed in the report. Another recommendation is the implementation of quality health education for all grade levels.

