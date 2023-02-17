Draw Your Weather
Spiders’ Chris Mooney steps down from coaching due to health issue

Chris Mooney instructs his team during a 65-50 Richmond win over George Mason on February 19, 2020.(WWBT NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Chris Mooney, the University of Richmond’s basketball coach, announced Friday he is stepping down from coaching the rest of the season due to health reasons.

In a press conference held by UofR Athletics on Feb. 17, the Spiders’ coach announced he is stepping down after a routine heart scan he had last month revealed an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. He will need surgery to repair the aneurysm and take some time to recover. Mooney says his surgery is scheduled for next week at UVA Medical Center.

He says although this news is a shock, he is not in any physical pain or experiencing shortness of breath.

“I do look at this as an opportunity to demonstrate qualities we try to teach and instill in our players on the basketball court, and I hope I can demonstrate to them that while I’m very nervous and a little scared that I can meet this head-on,” Mooney said. “Be a great patient and meet this head-on with the support I have.”

Mooney said in the conference Peter Thomas would lead the team in his place for the remainder of the season.

Mooney has not missed a single game or practice in his 18-year career before this medical leave of absence.

He says he won’t be certain as to when he’ll be able to be back on the court.

