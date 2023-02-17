Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Virginia International Auto Show returns to Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show is back in Richmond this weekend.

“From casual enthusiasts to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines, and even go for a ride,” organizers said.

The auto show is at the Greater Richmond Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are $12 for adults and children over 13 (free for 12 and under) and $9 for senior citizens (65+), military members (with an ID) and students (with an ID).

This year’s event features an indoor EV performance track and numerous all-electric vehicles from multiple companies.

There’s also a vintage collection of vehicles.

For more information, visit VirginiaAutoShow.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency
WV Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
Crash closes travel lane on I-81 N Thursday evening.
Lane re-opens on I-81 N after wreck
According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child...
Man charged after tickling, licking 7-year-old boy’s feet at indoor adventure park, deputies say
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays