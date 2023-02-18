Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Charlottesville Police Department holds hiring fair

By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department held its first annual hiring event at Charlottesville High School.

The department said it had a good turnout for the first event of its kind. It is looking to add 12 to 15 people to the police force.

“I think its incredible that we had so much interest,” CPD hiring manager Dwayne Jones said. ”We want people that have a heart for serving this community,”

Jones says around 20 people came with hopes of joining CPD. The department requires two tests from any applicant, those being the written test, called the National Post Exam, and the Law Fit Physical Agility Test.

Jones says this event was a test run for the next hiring event CPD is holding on March 25th.

If you are interested in learning more or applying, here is a link to the CPD careers website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on Gateway Rd. in Eccles (Raleigh County), W.Va
FLOODING PHOTOS, VIDEO: High water impacts multiple counties in Two Virginias
generic crash
Crash blocked interstate lane near Harrisonburg
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
As of Thursday, the last set of emergency allotments went out to Virginians.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ready for impacts of SNAP benefit changes
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled

Latest News

The Little Grill says they are working on schedule to figure out when they'll open up in...
Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback
Many people look forward to the biggest fundraiser for the organization because the impact is a...
Valley Associates for Independent Living make a splash in Arctic Dip fundraiser
Vote
Early voting ends for 4th Congressional District special election
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/18/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/18/2023