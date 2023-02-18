Charlottesville Police Department holds hiring fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department held its first annual hiring event at Charlottesville High School.

The department said it had a good turnout for the first event of its kind. It is looking to add 12 to 15 people to the police force.

“I think its incredible that we had so much interest,” CPD hiring manager Dwayne Jones said. ”We want people that have a heart for serving this community,”

Jones says around 20 people came with hopes of joining CPD. The department requires two tests from any applicant, those being the written test, called the National Post Exam, and the Law Fit Physical Agility Test.

Jones says this event was a test run for the next hiring event CPD is holding on March 25th.

If you are interested in learning more or applying, here is a link to the CPD careers website.

