Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical services in Spanish

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - A non-profit in the NRV is hoping to reach the Spanish-Speaking community about mental health.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley says the Latino community faces many barriers when trying to access health services.

Studies show less than six percent of U-S psychologists are able to provide services in Spanish.

Other barriers include finances, being undocumented, and the mental health stigma in the community.

“It’s the idea of mental health not being very important. Even I would say even physical health not being important. That’s not typical in the culture. You’re more community oriented than you are self-oriented,” said Rosana Lopez Haugh.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical, dental, and behavioral health assistance in both English and Spanish.

If you want to learn more, click here to watch our Spanish Digital plus news-desk show to watch a full conversation about the topic.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on Gateway Rd. in Eccles (Raleigh County), W.Va
FLOODING PHOTOS, VIDEO: High water impacts multiple counties in Two Virginias
generic crash
Crash blocked interstate lane near Harrisonburg
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
As of Thursday, the last set of emergency allotments went out to Virginians.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ready for impacts of SNAP benefit changes
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health expert speaks on international rise in eating disorders
Sentara RMH has deployed some new technology this week to improve patient safety. The hospital...
Sentara RMH launches remote patient monitoring system
Spreading of this virus can happen through nose-to-nose contact between horses.
Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports
On Monday the Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill that would make it easier...
Bill that would help refugees enter nursing field moves to State Senate
Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers for upcoming free event in Harrisonburg