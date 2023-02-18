Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Early voting ends for 4th Congressional District special election

Vote
Vote(WBKO)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’re just days from election day to determine who will be the next Representative for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. It’s the final push for Republican candidate Leon Benjamin and Democratic candidate Jennifer McClellan. Saturday was the last day for voters to cast their ballot for early voting. Democratic candidate Jennifer McClellan was out at the polls putting in her vote with her family and sorority sisters there to support her.

“I’m very excited there’s been a lot of enthusiasm,” McClellan said.

If elected, McClellan will be the first black woman from Virginia to sit in Congress. She’s been a state senator since 2017.

“I’ve spent 17 years in the General Assembly working for people solving problems and leading on environmental justice, climate action,” she explained.

Republican candidate Leon Benjamin, who serves as a pastor, is also vying for the seat.

“I’m the most qualified and it’s time to see this change happen,” Benjamin stated.

This is his third time running for the seat. He previously lost twice against late Congressman Donald McEachin. His campaign held a “get out the vote rally” Saturday night. At previous campaign events, Benjamin spoke about his goals for Virginia if elected.

“I believe that it’s time for a change and I am the people’s voice. We’re going to bring hope back to the community and we’re going to make sure we’re listening to the people, bringing their issues and concerns and I’m the best one to do that,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on Gateway Rd. in Eccles (Raleigh County), W.Va
FLOODING PHOTOS, VIDEO: High water impacts multiple counties in Two Virginias
generic crash
Crash blocked interstate lane near Harrisonburg
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
As of Thursday, the last set of emergency allotments went out to Virginians.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ready for impacts of SNAP benefit changes
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled

Latest News

The Little Grill says they are working on schedule to figure out when they'll open up in...
Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback
Many people look forward to the biggest fundraiser for the organization because the impact is a...
Valley Associates for Independent Living make a splash in Arctic Dip fundraiser
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/18/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/18/2023