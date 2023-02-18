Draw Your Weather
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility

Derrick Simmons, 50, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault after allegedly killing a coworker with a baseball bat.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized, and a man is in custody after an assault involving co-workers in Chandler on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault involving a man with a hatchet around 6:15 a.m. Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons in front of the building carrying two duffle bags. Police say Simmons told the officers that they were looking for him.

When officers entered the building, they found a man who had died from blunt-force trauma injuries in the cafeteria. Another victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. “We do know that they were both employees here, and they were co-workers,” said Sgt. Emma Huenneke, the Chandler Police Department Public Information Officer.

Witnesses told police that after the night shift employees left, Simmons allegedly approached a man at a table in the cafeteria and hit him multiple times on the head with a baseball bat, court papers say. According to court paperwork, the second victim was sitting with the first victim and stood up to confront Simmons when he attacked that person, too, intentionally hitting them.

Court documents also state the victim was killed with a baseball bat, hatchet, and knife. “Regarding the weapons that were used, we’re not going to disclose that at this time,” said Sgt. Huenneke.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Intel regarding this incident and received this response:

Simmons was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was previously convicted in 2001 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

