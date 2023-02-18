Temperatures surge once again

SATURDAY: Clear skies with a few passing clouds to start the evening and chilly as temperatures fall into the 30s. Increasing clouds throughout the night, turning generally cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day as we will see plenty of sunshine late in the afternoon. Breezy for the afternoon. Very pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Petersburg/Moorefield reaching the mid 60s. Clear skies to start the evening and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s and the breeze subsides. Turning cool and adding more clouds as the night progresses. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Seeing some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon but staying mostly cloudy and turning breezy once again. A few isolated showers throughout the day but not everyone sees rain. It won’t result to much in places that see rain. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds for the evening as the breeze subsides and remaining pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and turning chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Adding more clouds into the afternoon and turning windy. A mild day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph at times. An isolated shower also cannot be ruled out but most places do not see rain. It won’t result to much in places that see rain. Partly cloudy with the wind dying down for the evening. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers to start the day. Temperatures in the 40s. Scattered showers continuing throughout the day, turning less numerous for the afternoon. Another mild day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers continue into the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Showers persist into the overnight as lows will only be into the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. The wind kicks up by the afternoon as temperatures soar. Mostly sunny and very warm for February as highs reach the low to mid 70s! Gusty winds at times of up to 25-35 mph. Clear and mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and pleasant to start with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

