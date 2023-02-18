UVA Health expert speaks on international rise in eating disorders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Susan Gray is the medical director of the UVA Teen and Young Adult Health Center. Mid-pandemic, the health center found that eating disorders were not only increasing in the United States, but internationally as well.

“Almost one in 20 teenagers will experience anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa or binge eating disorder, so this is something we’re seeing a lot of at UVA,” Gray said. “In the last two years, the number of patients that we’ve admitted to the hospital with serious eating disorders has doubled.”

She says that UVA Health has seen patients receiving treatment for eating disorders as young as 10 years old.

“At UVA, we have a modified family based treatment team, which includes a therapist, dietician and a physician,” Gray said.

While providing support for friends and family members afflicted by eating disorders is important, doctors urge against directly commenting on somebody’s weight and appetite as it can often be detrimental.

“Not everyone was eating disorder is underweight. In fact, there are more people who have a more average body size or a larger body size that have eating disorders,” Gray said.

If you are currently in a crisis, please dial 911, call 1.800.273.8255 or text “NEDA” to 741741.

