‘We just didn’t realize that the threat was right there in our face.” Franklin Co. Humane Society reacts to dogs found dead

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to the death of two stolen dogs - the dogs’ owner.

Terry Michel appeared in court Friday, but the hearing was continued because court officials say Michel will hire his own attorney.

Court documents say Michel confessed to shooting the dogs to death. According to investigators, Michel reported them missing last week, saying they had been stolen.

“Animals do go missing every day, but this was something different. This seemed to be a threat to the community,” said Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center Director Anita Scott. “We just didn’t realize that the threat was right there in our face.”

Scott said one of the dogs was adopted in January from the center.

“That is why we took such huge interest in this missing case and to that, something, you know, the original story had happened in our community was just heartbreaking,” added Scott. “But Caleb and Colby were just wonderful dogs.”

Investigators documented Michel disposed of the dogs’ bodies on Carolina Springs Road on Valentine’s Day, seven days after he first reported them stolen from Waid Park. Law enforcement can’t disclose where the dogs were before that. But they say nothing took place at Waid park.

Scott says Michel’s wife Rhonda is devastated.

“I spoke with her this morning and she wanted to thank the community for all the love and support that she’s received,” explained Scott. “She’s in a profound state of grieving right now and trying to understand what has happened.”

Michel is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 1.

A candlelight vigil scheduled for February 18 in memory of the dogs has been canceled.

