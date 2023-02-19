Cleaning supplies available for flood victims

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Homeowners across Milton began flood cleanup after waters started to recede Saturday.

Ernie Anderson has lived in Milton since 2009 and said he had never seen water as high as it was on Friday.

“I’ve never been in that type of situation before,” Anderson said. “I had a satchel and a couple of other things in my hand, and I said to myself.. just don’t fall.. don’t fall.”

Cleaning supplies are available for residents affected by the recent flooding to pick up at Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Supplies include cleaning buckets full of supplies, bleach wipes, shovels, rakes, brooms, gloves, sponges, squeegees, and more.

Supplies pickup will be available:

Sunday, the 19th from 10 am-5 pm

Monday the 20th from 9 am-6 pm

Cleanup kits will be available for pickup at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department. (Milton Volunteer Fire Department)

This is the second time Anderson has been left cleaning up after flooding in recent years.

“It was like one of those hundred-year flood things they talk about.. and now we’ve had it twice,” Anderson said.

Anderson said though the cleanup has been strenuous, he is grateful for what he still has.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.