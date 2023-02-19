Draw Your Weather
JMU men’s basketball takes down Louisiana-Lafayette 74-68, improves to 11-5 in Sun Belt

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball moved past Louisiana-Lafayette 74-68 on Saturday night in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes improve to 20-9 overall and 11-5 in Sun Belt play. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 24 points while Mezie Offurum added 13 points and pulled down seven boards. Terrence Edwards added 12 points and six rebounds while Julien Wooden scored eight points.

Both Vado Morse and Alonzo Sule broke 1000 career points for the purple and gold during the win.

James Madison outrebounded Louisiana-Lafayette 34-33. The Dukes shot 76% from the charity stripe while scoring seven more fast break points than the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Dukes return to the court on Wednesday when they host Marshall at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

