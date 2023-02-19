JMU women’s basketball takes thrilling 73-68 overtime win over Old Dominion, improves to 12-4 in Sun Belt

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed an exciting 73-68 overtime win over Old Dominion in Norfolk.

The Dukes improve to 22-6 overall, including a 12-4 mark in Sun Belt play. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 30 points and pulled down five boards. Caroline Germond added 14 points while Kseniia Kozlova added 10 points and six rebounds.

Old Dominion outrebounded James Madison 42-33. However, the Dukes scored 11 more points off turnovers and 11 more fast break points compared to the Monarchs.

The Dukes return to the court on Wednesday when they face App State on the road. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

