Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A high-speed chase Saturday from Waynesboro to Alleghany Co. ended in the arrest of a man wanted in Ohio for the rape of a 14-year-old.

Brandon Smathers, 32, was arrested after a crash along I-64 WB near mile marker 27 around 5 p.m. after crashing into two Alleghany Co./City of Covington patrol vehicles.

Virginia State Police assisted with the pursuit.

Smathers was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Darke, Ohio for the rape. He will also be charged in Alleghany Co. and Rockbridge Co. with eluding police and not having an operators license, according to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office.

He is awaiting extradition by the U.S. Marshals in the Alleghany Co. Regional Jail on no bond.

