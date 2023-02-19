Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Valley Associates for Independent Living make a splash in Arctic Dip fundraiser

A crowd of supporters spent their day splashing in Mountain Lake for a cause worth freezing for.
Many people look forward to the biggest fundraiser for the organization because the impact is a...
Many people look forward to the biggest fundraiser for the organization because the impact is a ripple effect.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - A crowd of supporters spent their Saturdays splashing in Mountain Lake for a cause worth freezing for.

The Valley Association for Independent Living (VAIL) hosted its ninth annual Arctic Dip in Stuarts Draft, continuing this tradition to raise money for resources others need.

This year’s Dip set a new all-time high with 84 participants, raising more than 45 thousand dollars.

Many people look forward to the biggest fundraiser for the organization because the impact is a ripple effect.

“The more people we get to do it, the more money we can raise, the better the organization, and the more people we’re able to serve. Even if it’s cold water you have snow on the ground, it’s totally worth it,” VAIL Community Services Director Andrea King said.

The money raised this year surpasses the overall goal, which sets VAIL up to expand services and look into items like an accessible kayak launch.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on Gateway Rd. in Eccles (Raleigh County), W.Va
FLOODING PHOTOS, VIDEO: High water impacts multiple counties in Two Virginias
generic crash
Crash blocked interstate lane near Harrisonburg
The PCSO are looking for two wanted people, and are asking help from the public to find them.
PCSO asking for help finding wanted people
As of Thursday, the last set of emergency allotments went out to Virginians.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ready for impacts of SNAP benefit changes
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled

Latest News

The Little Grill says they are working on schedule to figure out when they'll open up in...
Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback
Vote
Early voting ends for 4th Congressional District special election
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/18/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/18/2023