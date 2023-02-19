Valley Associates for Independent Living make a splash in Arctic Dip fundraiser

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - A crowd of supporters spent their Saturdays splashing in Mountain Lake for a cause worth freezing for.

The Valley Association for Independent Living (VAIL) hosted its ninth annual Arctic Dip in Stuarts Draft, continuing this tradition to raise money for resources others need.

This year’s Dip set a new all-time high with 84 participants, raising more than 45 thousand dollars.

Many people look forward to the biggest fundraiser for the organization because the impact is a ripple effect.

“The more people we get to do it, the more money we can raise, the better the organization, and the more people we’re able to serve. Even if it’s cold water you have snow on the ground, it’s totally worth it,” VAIL Community Services Director Andrea King said.

The money raised this year surpasses the overall goal, which sets VAIL up to expand services and look into items like an accessible kayak launch.

