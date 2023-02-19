Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteers rallied with the growing staff for a work day to spruce up a Valley-favorite restaurant, The Little Grill.

The restaurant had an open call for help to prepare for the grand reopening.

The Little Grill accounts are up and running, and furniture like booths and a new front counter is set to arrive soon.

The owners said they’re interviewing candidates next week, with the hope of filling all staff positions.

They said they are thrilled about public support and have a busy schedule between now and opening day.

“We’re going to have espresso now, so we’re gonna be learning about that and getting our menu straight, cooking for ourselves, learning our new POS system, all that — so we have a lot of moving parts,” the Little Grill Co-Owner Ron Copeland said.

The Little Grill said things are on schedule, but they are figuring out when they will exactly open up in mid-March. Anyone wanting to help is welcome to join the paint day Saturday, Feb. 25.

