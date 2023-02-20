Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on Gateway Rd. in Eccles (Raleigh County), W.Va
FLOODING PHOTOS, VIDEO: High water impacts multiple counties in Two Virginias
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
As of Thursday, the last set of emergency allotments went out to Virginians.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank ready for impacts of SNAP benefit changes
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility

Latest News

From a wildfire in Hardy County that was put out on March 12, 2021.
Wildfire risks coming earlier this year
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead