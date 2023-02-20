Draw Your Weather
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder

Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a Christmas present at her Texas home.(Source: Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - A former delivery driver has been indicted for capital murder in the death of a 7-year-old Texas girl.

Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand in December 2022. He was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges Thursday in Wise County.

Arrest affidavits show Horner told investigators he killed Athena because he accidentally struck her with his delivery truck and was afraid she would tell someone.

Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of...
Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand.(Source: Wise County Jail)

Horner delivered packages for FedEx but worked for a subcontractor.

Athena’s mother spoke out about the indictment, thanking the grand jury.

“Please take a moment to hug your children and loved ones. No one is promised another day,” she said.

