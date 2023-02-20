Elkton Middle School students sew blankets to donate to Sentara RMH

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - For about five years, a woman from Elkton has been sewing blankets and giving them away to people who could use a little extra warmth and comfort. This time around, she’s got the help of some local middle schoolers.

Alice Davis has been teaching 8th graders at Elkton Middle School not only how to sew, but the importance of giving back to your community.

For the last month, 67 students have been making blankets that will be donated to Sentara RMH.

“Sewing [is something] I have always done. Sewing is something that I love to do,” Davis said. “I started off in high school, and my first job was being a seamstress at Belk down in Harrisonburg back in the ‘60s, so it’s been something that I love to do.”

Alice Davis said she also loves the feeling of giving back.

“I always felt that there’s someone in need of something, and I said I can’t go out and donate a lot of money and stuff, but this is something that give me therapy... and it’s just fun to see how it can come together,” Davis said. “I just imagine, who’s going to get this blanket, are they going to enjoy it? And I have seen a couple of my blankets out in the community, and it’s just made me so happy.”

And now she’s sharing those feelings with students at Elkton Middle School.

“It feels really good because you can always do more in the world to do better stuff for people,” Avery Hilbert said.

And the students said working with Davis has been a treat in itself.

“It’s been really fun. At first it was rocky because we were just learning how everything goes, but by the end of it, it was a lot of fun. And she’s super sweet and calm and understands how things roll,” Abby Clark.

Davis said she’s enjoyed seeing the students learn something new and do something they didn’t know they were capable of.

“They had no idea they could sew; they had no idea that they could cut, that they could mark, they could pin. It’s just things they never think about doing,” Davis said.

Over the last year and half, Davis has made and donated between 75 to 100 blankets to Sentara RMH that are used all across the hospital.

“They use them in the pediatrics, they use it for the hospice, anyone that needs a blanket they can use, they can go to the closet and get one,” Davis explained.

She plans to continue making blankets, and she hopes to get more people in the community involved as well.

“I’d like to find a place in Elkton and get some mothers to come and make blankets for the shelters, the homeless, so they can have something warm.”

