Fasting or self-sacrifice seen as healthy cleanse for anyone

Lent is meant for Christians to prepare their hearts for Easter.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Ash Wednesday is this week, marking the start of the Lent season everywhere.

The six-week period involves fasting or self-sacrifice that is celebrated over 46 days.

Fasting during Lent includes abstaining from something like meat, a favorite thing, or a certain habit. Pastors in the Valley believe fasting is good for anyone because it serves as a spiritual cleanse.

“We’re disconnecting from things that are distracting us from our relationship with God and one another so that we can replace it with a deeper connection with God and one another,” Cherryvale United Methodist Church’s Pastor Jonathan Greer said.

Lent includes six Sundays where fasting is not observed. Depending on the religion, a traditional practice during this time is reducing food intake to one full meal a day.

