Household batteries added to Sandy Bottom’s recycled items

The town says the batteries brought in can get remade into items like pots, pans, and golf clubs
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Sandy Bottom Recycling Center continues to expand accepted materials for Bridgewater residents. Household batteries now have individual bins like glass, cardboard, and printer cartridges.

The town says the batteries brought in can get remade into items like pots, pans, and golf clubs, but the motive to recycle this item is bigger than repurposing.

“The recyclable parts of the battery can be reused and everything else can be disposed of properly. It is important that we keep batteries out of the landfill. They have to be in good condition. we can’t take anything that is leaking because that’s hazardous,” Assistant Town Manager Megan Byler said.

The Sandy Bottom Recycling Center at 201 Green Street is taking acceptable batteries four days a week:

  • Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Only Bridgewater residents can bring household batteries, along with other accepted items — they will need to provide proof of residency when they arrive.

