Instrumentalist Seamus Egan to bring two shows to the Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Multi-instrumentalist Seamus Egan is preparing to perform at 6:30 Sunday evening in Bridgewater’s Sipe Center.

In 2018, He began touring as a solo performer, bringing along friends and musical guests, and making music as Seamus Egan Project which points towards the origins of Solas in the 1990s.

Sipe Center plans live performances that represent culture every year. Egan’s talent piqued Bridgewater’s interest in an atmosphere of variety.

“He’ll be performing a lot of traditional Irish music but with a modern twist. He’s probably most famous for co-writing a Sarah McLachlan song that was quite famous, “I Will Remember You,” so we’re really happy to have him coming to Sipe Center this weekend,” Assistant Town Manager Megan Byler said.

Egan will also perform at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro Thursday at 7 p.m. Seats are still available for both shows.

