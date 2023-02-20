Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility

Draw Your Weather
Derrick Simmons, 50, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault after allegedly killing a coworker with a baseball bat.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized, and a man is in custody after an assault involving co-workers in Chandler on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault involving a man with a hatchet around 6:15 a.m. Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons in front of the building carrying two duffle bags. Police say Simmons told the officers that they were looking for him.

When officers entered the building, they found Dan Foster, 49, who had died from blunt-force trauma injuries in the cafeteria. Another victim, identified as 27-year-old Jaron Williams, had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. “We do know that they were both employees here, and they were co-workers,” said Sgt. Emma Huenneke, the Chandler Police Department Public Information Officer.

Witnesses told police that after the night shift employees left, Simmons allegedly approached Foster at a table in the cafeteria and hit him multiple times on the head with a baseball bat, court papers say. According to court paperwork, Williams was sitting with Foster and stood up to confront the attacker when he was intentionally hit by Simmons.

Court documents also state the victim was killed with a baseball bat, hatchet, and knife. “Regarding the weapons that were used, we’re not going to disclose that at this time,” said Sgt. Huenneke.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Intel regarding this incident and received this response:

Simmons was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was previously convicted in 2001 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

